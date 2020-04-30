Besides celebrating “another trip around the sun,” Jessica Alba is grateful for her family. The Fantastic Four actress shared the most touching tribute for husband Cash Warren and their three kids after celebrating her 39th birthday on Wednesday, April 29.

“Time, now more than ever, feels fleeting and in slow-motion at the same time … does that make sense?” the beloved Hollywood star penned on social media on Thursday, April 30. “And LIFE just feels hella [sic] fragile. The small in-between moments are the memories that stick.”

Considering Jessica rang in this year’s birthday at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, she praised her film producer hubby, 41, and children Honor, 11, Haven, 8, and Hayes, 2, for making it the most special and memorable day despite the circumstances.

“My @cash_warren and my babies, Honor, Haven and Hayes, opened my heart to so much love and so many blessings,” the proud mom and wife gushed in the caption. “To be honest, I never knew the depth of this type of unconditional love was even possible.”

Jessica also gave a sweet shout-out to all the other important people in her life. “Grateful for my family who raised me for always having my back, the homies (chosen family) for being my ride-or-dies and my @honest family for stopping at nothing to fulfill our dream to build a conscious business,” she continued. “I love you all so much and felt the love yesterday.”

However, Jessica dished the real celebration will come after the quarantine is over. “I miss your faces in person and can’t wait until we can have game night, family movie night, spontaneous dance parties, break bread and make more forever memories,” she sweetly concluded. “Big virtual smooch.”

Instagram

Prior to her special day, Jessica gave fans a glimpse of how she was gearing up to celebrate. The doting mama shared the sweetest photos of Cash and their kids hanging together outside and enjoying the beautiful weather.

“Heart is full — almost my b-day and weekend [with] fam bam was by far the best in a hot minute,” she gushed on April 27. “Honor taught me this new dance for @TikTok. We didn’t bicker as much and spent quality time together.”

Although Jessica is having the time of her life creating fun videos with her kiddos at home, Honor and Haven recently joked it’s “kind of cringey” when their mom tags along.

While appearing together in a video on her YouTube channel titled “Story Time,” Honor and Haven teased their mom that it’s “lame” for her to do TikToks. Luckily, the Honest founder’s kiddos joked “since you’re a mom, it doesn’t matter.” Honor sweetly added, “Moms are cool.”

