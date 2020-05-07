Time to relax. Jessica Alba took a little break from her three kids — Honor, 11, Haven, 8, and Hayes, 2 — to have “tequila time” with her husband, Cash Warren. Jessica, 39, documented their alone time together when she shared a photo of her and Cash, 41, wearing matching outfits in their backyard on Wednesday, May 6.

“Hey yo — #homelife #tequilatime #momanddad #stayhomestaysafe,” she wrote in the caption. “I woke up in these clothes — back to back.” The Sin City star also shared a snap of her home bar which had sparkling water and 21 Seeds tequila. Apparently, the mom of three mixed them both in a wine glass and enjoyed a cup before the day was over.

Although she and her hubby, who got married in 2008, need their alone time every now and then, Jessica revealed she’s very “grateful” for everything in her life. “My @cash_warren and my babies, Honor, Haven and Hayes, opened my heart to so much love and so many blessings, to be honest, I never knew the depth of this type of unconditional love was even possible,” the brunette beauty revealed in an April 30 birthday post. “Grateful for my family who raised me for always having my back.”

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Jessica has been spending even more time at home with her loved ones. She’s made fun TikTok videos with her daughters and has been taking walks around the neighborhood with her family. Even if she had a very busy day, the Honey star always make time for Cash and the kids.

Jessica told Redbook in a March 2018 interview that she cherishes her alone time with Cash. “I always try to get home from work for bath time and to cuddle the kids before bed,” she explained. “After that, Cash and I have dinner together and talk about our days. I need ‘us’ time all the time.” Aww!

The pair will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on May 19.