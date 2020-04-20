Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven Wear Stylish Face Masks While Out and About in L.A.

Safety first! Jessica Alba took precautions when she took her 8-year-old daughter, Haven, for a walk around the block on Sunday, April 19. The pair adhered to social distancing guidelines and wore face masks as suggested by officials to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Jessica, 38, also held her daughter’s hand tightly so Haven wouldn’t go off wandering on her own.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo have been staying indoors with Jessica’s husband, Cash Warren, and their two other kids, Honor, 11, and Hayes, 2. To pass the time in self-quarantine, the actress and Haven have been doing fun TikTok videos.

On March 14, the Sin City star shared a great clip to Instagram of her and her daughter busting a move. “Just over here doing @TikTok while staying inside,” Jessica captioned the sweet video. “Havie was creative director on this one.”

Raising her children has taught Jessica a lot about parenthood. In fact, in an October 2018 interview with E! News, she said she learned about “the art of multitasking” from her children, and now that they’re older, they’re taking on more responsibilities at home.

“It’s just nice for the kids to feel involved and feel like they’re participating in the day to day,” she explained about Honor and Haven helping her and Cash out around the house. “As they grow and mature, they get to do more and more things.” At home, Haven has become a pro at cooking. Jessica explained her daughter loves to make pancakes and eggs for the family.

Honor, on the other hand, doesn’t mind taking care of baby Hayes when her mom needs some help. “I have a great support system and a great husband,” Jessica gushed. “We try to support each other. I help out as much as I can.” And if the brunette beauty and Cash ever need some time alone, then they turn on Netflix and have a relaxing evening at home.

“We definitely like to carve out time with each other. It’s not always so formal like we have to go to a restaurant and have a date night,” she explained. “It’s just spending time and having a giggle and reviewing the day.”

