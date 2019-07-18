With Alex Rodriguez by her side, Jennifer Lopez knows she is going to be OK. The “On the Floor” songstress recently dished that her handsome fiancé has a way of comforting her like nobody else while recalling the night he consoled her after a “tough show.”

“He was my hero that night; he was the MVP, as they say,” the 49-year-old beauty gushed to Entertainment Tonight. Jen — who shared a clip on July 6 titled “It’s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One” where she is seen breaking down in tears backstage — explained that she was upset after hitting herself in the face with a microphone one night.

In the video, the 43-year-old hunk can be heard telling his future wife “how great” of a performer she is and how “nobody’s looking at steps.” He sweetly added, “People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.” Aww!

The comforting words must have encouraged the brunette beauty, considering it brought a beaming smile to her face. “Alex said it was the best show he’d ever seen,” she said in the clip. “That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever.”

Recounting the experience, J. Lo told the outlet that Alex just gets her. “I think because of what he’s done and performing on such a big stage with the Yankees all over the United States, he understands my life in a way that nobody else really has,” the World of Dance judge explained. “We come from similar backgrounds and we really have a special connection that way, so, yeah, he was amazing that night.”

The Billboard Icon Award winner — who announced her engagement to the Sunday Night Baseball host in early March — also opened up about their upcoming nuptials. “I don’t know, I hope that both of us are just standing up straight and don’t faint,” she hilariously quipped.

In May, the Second Act star dished that despite the overflow of emotions, the two lovebirds are in no rush to tie the knot. “I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so, you know, we are [taking it slow],” she said. “There’s no rush. We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed.”

We don’t know about you, but we have a feeling Jen and Alex’s nuptials will be the wedding of the century!