We get it! If we ever met Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in person, we would feel a little bit intimidated too. Remember when the former New York Yankees player, 43, was first a guest judge on Shark Tank back in 2017? Well, him being on the show made it really hard for some of his coworkers to “concentrate” on doing their job, like Barbara Corcoran.

“You have A-Rod, all [6-foot-3] of him sitting next to you,” Barbara, 70, revealed to Us Weekly. “As every entrepreneur walks onto the set, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, God, I hope I can invest with A-Rod on this one.’ Next one: ‘I hope I can invest with A-Rod on this one.’”

Although being around the Sunday Night Baseball host was a bit too much for Barbara to handle, she remembers feeling even more intimated when she met Alex’s superstar girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

“I compliment her when I say she’s intimidating,” the successful businesswoman explained. “I don’t mean in any regard that she’s not nice in any way. What I mean by that is she has self-power. She created her own power in herself, and it’s [palpable]. … Without even seeing who’s coming in the room, you feel something.”

As a two-time Grammy nominated artist, we understand why the “Jenny From the Block” singer might not seem like the most approachable person in the room. If there’s anyone who doesn’t mind her hard-working attitude, though, it’s Alex. When J. Lo felt like she had a “tough show” during her It’s My Party tour, her soon-to-be hubby cheered her up by telling her how amazing she is.

“It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it!” he admitted. “You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea. Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.” Aww!

Where can we find a man like Alex?!