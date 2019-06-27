What a shoutout! During her Houston, Texas, stop for her It’s My Party Tour, Jennifer Lopez decided to pay tribute to the woman she played in a film in 1997, Selena Quintanilla-Perez — and what a moment it was!

“When in Texas, got to do it like Selena!” the 49-year-old captioned a clip on Instagram showing her embracing the crowd in the late singer’s home state. “Thank you so much Texas!! What a run!!! #ItsMyPartyTour #SelenaForever.” The performer proceeded to sing the Mexican-American legend’s track “Si Una Vez” People were of course loving the video, as they rushed to the comments section to respond.

“Its make me cry, oh my God. Thank you!” one fan said. Another added, “I was there Tuesday night and you were AMAZING!!!!! I love you!!!!! You’re such an inspiration to all women!!!”

The World of Dance judge’s career really hit the mainstream after portraying Selena in her biopic. The film was well received, as Jennifer was praised for her performance. Earlier this year, the hitmaker recalled how the role really helped kickstart her into success. “It was a beautiful time in my life, and it taught me so much about life,” she said on Apple Music Beats 1 radio show. “I was young, I was 26 when I played Selena. I didn’t realize at the time the responsibility that I had, all I wanted to do was do her memory and that moment justice. She taught me so much on how to navigate this business, because I played it in the movie.”

Selena passed away at the age of 23 in 1995 after being murdered by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the late singer continues to be celebrated as one of the most influential Mexican-American singers of all time. We’re so happy that her memory and her music continues to live on!