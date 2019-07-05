Quite the power team! Jennifer Lopez is well known for being super-fit for her age, and now it seems she is passing down her secrets to Joanna Gaines by helping her get in shape.

“Joanna would do anything to look like Jen, and J. Lo’s happy to show her how to do it!” an insider revealed to Radar. “Jo’s thin but her arms and legs have no definition. Jenny is showing her how to gain both strength and tone.”

“This isn’t the first time we have heard of the two stars joining forces to work on their bodies — the HGTV star, 41, was recently interested in reeling in some fitness advice from the singer, 49, too.

“Joanna really looks up to Jen and vice versa, so she was an obvious choice to devise a new diet and fitness plan,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “[Joanna] wants to look more tan and make better choices in her diet like weaning off the caffeine and Jen’s only too happy to help.”

However, the pair aren’t just in it for the workout time, they are also good pals — the Fixer Upper alum helped the Second Act actress renovate her home. “From an outsiders perspective, [the duo] seem [like] unlikely friends — J.Lo’s all about the glitz and glamor whereas Joanna’s a country girl who’d rather wear a flannel shirt than be [decked] out in designer clothes, but the pair have become incredibly close and enjoy hanging out together,” another insider exclusively told Closer.

“They both share a passion for business and making millions, and have more in common than everyone thinks. J.Lo’s a keen learner and is really interested in interior design so is getting tips from her new pal!” the source added.

We are certainly all about this friendship, and are eager to see it blossom!