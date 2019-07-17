Do you remember the ALS ice bucket challenge? What about the no-carb, no sugar diet? Well, it’s time for those to move over because the latest social media craze, the “Dance or Donate Challenge,” has begun taking Instagram by storm!

The initiative — which works to raise money and awareness for the United Cancer Front — has already garnered the attention and support from Hollywood’s biggest stars like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Savannah Guthrie and more. UCF founder Lilly Tartikoff started the trend on July 11 after inviting 16 celebrities to join in the challenge by choosing to either dance or donate.

Considering celebs like Julianne Hough and Hoda Kotb have already stepped up and shown off their rockin’ moves, we have no doubt this initiative is going to be a huge success.

Scroll down below to see which stars are participating in the “Dance or Donate Challenge!