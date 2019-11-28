One big, happy family! Amicable exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted celebrating Thanksgiving with their three children on Wednesday, November 27. The Peppermint actress and the Batman actor were all smiles as they were photographed enjoying some quality family time in Santa Monica on the eve of the 2019 holiday.

The former couple — who called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and now share custody of kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7 — appeared to be in great spirits as they arrived in the coastal California hotspot. Jen and Ben, both 47, were also joined by the hunk’s mom, Christine Anne Boldt.

Although Ben and Jen went through a rough divorce, the former lovebirds continue to prove to fans how great they are at coparenting. Following the shocking news of the dissolution of their marriage in June 2015, the Good Will Hunting actor revealed why he’s still a “giant fan of Jennifer.”

“She’s just a fabulous person. She’s just a wonderful person,” Ben, who finalized his divorce from the Alias star in October 2018, told CBS in March 2016. “She’s a great mother. She’s a real talent. She has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She’s somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with.”

Years later, Ben still echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with the Today show. While stopping by the NBC morning program earlier this year, the Gone Girl actor got candid about coparenting with the wife of his three kids.

“She’s wonderful,” Ben gushed at the time of his appearance. “I’m lucky [my kids] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.” The handsome hunk even stressed the importance of having a stable mother figure in your life.

“Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life — and that’s good,” he said, adding that he tries “very hard” to be a “pretty good dad” to his children. “Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That’s really the central preoccupation in my life,” he confessed. “It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

Ben and Jen’s kids couldn’t be luckier to have them as their mom and dad!

