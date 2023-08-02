Today’s Jenna Bush Hager is thrilled to be celebrating another milestone with her family! The talk show host shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, who turned 4 years old on Wednesday, August 2.

In her Instagram Stories, Jenna, 41, posted pictures of herself snuggling up with her youngest child. “Happiest 4th birthday to our dearest,” she wrote. “I love to be face to face with you, my love.”

Hal sported the same sandy locks as his mother and a familiar smile that Today fans are so used to seeing on Jenna’s face.

The Love Comes First author shares Hal with her husband, Henry Hager. The pair are also parents to daughters Mila and Poppy Hager. In the weeks leading up to her little one’s birthday, Jenna opened up about another huge milestone that her son achieved.

“He learned how to swim. Hal learned how to swim,” Jenna gushed during a July 17 episode of Today while showing a photo of Hal and his father on a dock to the audience. “He swam to that dock, but on Henry’s back.”

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna admitted that she was “scared” to see her son tackle swimming in the open ocean but thrilled that he was so brave.

“Letting your child do scary things, supervised, is the hardest thing as a grown-up,” cohost Hoda Kotb assured her.

The Hager family is all about going on thrilling adventures together and sharing new experiences. Spending time by the water is just one of the many ways Jenna and Henry, 45, like to bond with their children. The duo frequently take their kids to Maine for beach vacations.

Jenna’s parents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, own a family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, along the Atlantic Ocean. The property has belonged to the Bush family for more than a century and has long held a significant place in Jenna’s heart.

Last year, Jenna could not help but gush over heading up to the coast for Christmas. For her, there was nothing more magical than spending the holidays in her favorite beach town.

“I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend,” Jenna said during a December 2022 Today broadcast. “We made an adventure and I have to say, really getting into the spirit of Christmas. If you could’ve seen — the Christmas tree had lobster buoys on it. Santa came in on a lobster boat.”