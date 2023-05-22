A night to remember! Jenna Bush Hager had a blast at a Taylor Swift concert with her two daughters, Mila and Poppy, and her husband, Henry Hager. The Today host shared a sweet video montage on Instagram from the May 19 Eras Tour stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“So fun being a family of Swifties!” Jenna, 41, captioned the post full of adorable moments with her little ones and hubby.

The Hager family came dressed in matching T-shirts to pay tribute to Taylor’s 1989 album. Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, also rocked denim jackets and metallic pants before Jenna bought them matching Eras Tour hoodies from the merch table at the show. The girls wore rhinestones on their faces and Mila sported blue streaks in her hair, posing for pictures in their festive looks.

In another clip from the concert, the former first daughter gave Henry, 45, a kiss as they danced around to some of Taylor’s biggest hits from each era of her career. The couple, who recently celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary, are also parents to son Hal, 3.

During a May 19 episode of Today before the concert, Jenna shared that Hal was “too young” to attend. Still, she looked forward to spending the night with her daughters and seeing one of their favorite artists perform. To prepare for the tour, the family had been blasting Taylor’s music on repeat at home.

“We made the actual playlist from her set, although there are a few mystery songs somewhere in there, ” Jenna shared on the talk show while chatting with cohost Hoda Kotb. “I wanted to know exactly when to exit just so we don’t get stuck in traffic, but we have been listening to it everywhere.”

Immediately following the episode, the broadcaster hit the road with her little ones and her spouse to Gillette Stadium. As for what Henry planned to wear for the big night, Jenna was still unsure hours ahead of the trip. “He might wear like a Willie Nelson T-shirt,” she said through laughter.

While the businessman did not prepare his Eras Tour outfit ahead of time, Jenna assured fans that Henry is a huge fan of Taylor’s music, adding, “He wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Scroll below to see photos of Jenna and her family at the concert.