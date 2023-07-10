Making memories! Jenna Bush Hager shared a new family photo on Instagram during a recent trip with her kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, and her husband, Henry Hager. The children looked all grown up posing next to their parents in the picture posted on July 9.

Jenna, 41, Mila, 10 and Poppy, 7, wore patterned dresses while Henry, 45, and Hal, 2, opted for button-down shirts and shorts. Mila, Poppy and Hal looked like Jenna’s mini-mes as they flashed similar smiles to the camera. The Today host wore her hair slicked back in a bun and accessorized her blue and white look with gold necklaces.

Jenna has always been known to make fabulous fashion choices. Most recently, she dazzled the audience of Today in a green and white off-the-shoulder dress designed by Cara Cara. Her impeccable taste also translates off the show, which is evident with all of her fun summer vacation looks.

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

In other photos posted on Jenna’s Instagram Stories from the trip, the family of five went swimming in the lake and also spent some time hanging out by the pool. Henry and Mila were pictured swimming together during a sweet father-daughter bonding moment. The eldest Hager child later lounged in a pool float as her mom looked on.

In another clip, Mila cuddled up with the family cat, Hollywood Hager. “I love you and I’m going to miss you,” she could be heard whispering to the feline in the video. Jenna previously announced that the family decided to adopt a cat after years of Mila asking for a pet.



“It’s a huge decision, but it’s the best decision,” Jenna told People in March. “Mila is responsible for everything. Litter box, feeding, all the above.”

Since then, Jenna’s Instagram account has been full of cute videos and pictures of Hollywood and the kids. On top of playing with their adorable pet, taking trips together and sharing a love for reading, the Hager family has also been spending the summer dancing along to songs by their favorite artist — Taylor Swift.

On May 19, Jenna, Henry, Mila and Poppy attended Taylor’s Eras Tour in Foxborough, Massachusetts. “So fun being a family of Swifties!” the mom of three gushed on Instagram during the concert.

The following day, Jenna dished on the magical night during an episode of Today.

“It was so much fun,” she said. “We listened to the playlist [before] so the girls could sing almost every word. … We danced like crazy. It was Poppy’s first concert. … We stayed till the end; they were totally enjoying it.”