An adorable addition to the family! Today’s Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, decided to expand their bunch. The couple, who are parents to kids Mila, Poppy and Hal, recently announced that they adopted a cat earlier this year.

“It’s a huge decision, but it’s the best decision,” Jenna, 41, told People of the friendly feline in an interview on Friday, March 10. “Mila is responsible for everything. Litter box, feeding, all the above.”

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

The family chose the perfect name for the cat — Hollywood Hager. The Sisters First author and her kiddos started calling her “Holly” for short. Jenna shared several adorable photos of her newest pet on Instagram, cuddling up with her kids on the sofa and making herself comfortable around the house.

She was so happy to make Mila’s dream come true of one day owning a cat. The talk show host previously admitted there was a huge reason why she didn’t adopt a pet sooner.

“Because I couldn’t take on that responsibility. I stayed up all night last night. And I’m allergic,” Jenna told Today viewers in January. “So, I take a Zyrtec. They’re the forbidden fruit.”

The former first daughter owned a cat named Bernadette more than a decade ago. Her twin sister, Barbara Bush, also had a cat at the time and the duo would have playdates with their pets frequently. As Jenna and Barbara found their footing as New York Times bestselling authors, they relied on Henry, 44, to take care of the cats.

“The bad thing is, I end up traveling so much that my husband is usually the cat sitter for both cats,” Jenna admitted during a June 2011 interview with People. “He’s like, ‘If I have to watch any more cats.'”

Bernadette now lives with Jenna’s parents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, at their Texas compound. According to the Bush family’s official website, “Bernie now prefers to spend her days lounging outside on the Bush’s patio.”

Though Bernie no longer lives with Jenna, the precious pet will always have a special place in her heart. In September 2014, Jenna unveiled Mila’s nursery on Today, revealing that there was a cute portrait of Bernie hanging above her daughter’s crib.

“For my baby shower in Texas, my dad painted this picture of Bernadette which is our cat that we adore,” the TV personality shared at the time. “It’s one of his first works. He’s gotten better.”