If you’re wondering where the rumor about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce purchasing a home came from, just ask Today’s Jenna Bush Hager. The broadcaster fueled speculation that the pair were looking to buy a property in Kansas City, Missouri, during an episode of the morning talk show on Monday, October 16.

“A friend from Kansas City texted me, there might be news they’re buying a house,” Jenna, 41, said during the episode.

The former first daughter clarified that the rumor was “not confirmed by NBC News.” Jenna also admitted that her friend was not a realtor, “but she knows realtors.”

In a Today episode the following day, the Sisters First author called Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, a “royal couple” and “America’s couple.” The rumors that the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player were buying a house together were later proven to be untrue, per Entertainment Tonight.

Jenna, like millions of people across the world, is a huge fan of Taylor, having attended the Eras tour on May 19 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“So fun being a family of Swifties!” the NBC personality captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram from the event with her husband, Henry Hager, and their daughters, Mila and Poppy.

Ahead of the concert, Jenna, who is also a mom to son Hal, explained to cohost Hoda Kotb how she and her kids were preparing.

“We made the actual playlist from her set, although there are a few mystery songs somewhere in there,” the bestselling author said on Today. “I wanted to know exactly when to exit just so we don’t get stuck in traffic, but we have been listening to it everywhere.”

Jenna hasn’t been the only star to discuss Taylor and Travis’ budding romance in the media. Reba McEntire revealed she was “devastated” when she found out about their relationship.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” the country icon candidly told TODAY.com in an interview published on October 11. “Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.”

Despite her reaction, Reba, 68, is happily in a relationship with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The couple enjoy watching Kansas City Chiefs games together on television.

“We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs and I love Patrick [Mahomes], and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute,’” Reba shared of her crush on Travis.

She continued, “When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in.’”