So sweet! Jack Osbourne proved he’s a dedicated daddy as he celebrated daughter Minnie‘s second birthday. The Osbournes alum took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse inside the spectacular celebration as he shared a video singing “Happy Birthday” with mom Sharon Osbourne, dad Ozzy Osbourne, sister Kelly Osbourne and the rest of his brood of kids.

“My littlest angel turned 2!” Jack, 34, captioned a video of his famous family ringing in Minnie’s birthday on Sunday, February 2. “I love her more and more every day.”

In the clip, Jack — who shares his youngest child, as well as daughters Pearl, 7, and Andy, 4, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly — can be seen holding Minnie in his arms as he lights the cake’s candles. The adorable birthday girl was all smiles as Sharon, 67, Ozzy, 71, Kelly, 35, and her younger siblings sang along to “Happy Birthday.”

Fans of the Osbourne clan flooded Jack’s comments section with sweet messages for Minnie. “That is precious! Happiest of birthdays little one!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “So beautiful! All your girls are! Your dad looks great! Happy 2nd birthday, Minnie!” A third chimed in, writing, “Jack, you’re such an amazing dad.”

Fans also noticed how well the Black Sabbath frontman, who recently revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, looked during the family celebration, considering he’s struggled with a slew of health issues throughout the last year or so. “Your father looks fantastic,” a fan gushed.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Ozzy — who shares Jack and Kelly, as well as eldest daughter Aimee Osbourne, 36, with Sharon, 67 — announced he was diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease. The iconic rock ‘n’ roll performer shared his heartbreaking news during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on the January 21 episode of Good Morning America.

Following the shocking announcement, Jack and Kelly got candid about their father’s recent health issues. “The hardest thing is watching someone who you love suffer,” Kelly said on GMA, noting she’s had to deal with “role reversal” for the family. “Where we have to be like, ‘Snap out of it, come on.’ We have to admit what’s happening here so we can get over this and it took a while for everyone to be on the same page.”

Although Ozzy is going through a tough time, we’re so happy he was able to make it to Minnie’s party!