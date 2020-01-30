He is currently dealing with his health, but Ozzy Osbourne isn’t worried about what is up next for him in the future.

“Do I ever think about when my time’s gonna come? I think about it; I don’t worry about it,” the 71-year-old tells Kerrang magazine in a new interview. “I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it. It’s gonna happen to us all.” The Prince of Darkness recently revealed he’s battling Parkinson’s disease.

“Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health,” he explains. “That thing knocked the s–t out of me, man, but I’m still here. In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so fucking hard sometimes.” Ozzy has had a long list of health issues lately, including brutal injuries to his back, as well as dealing with a bout of phenomena. And yet, he is still working on music — his 12th studio album will be released in 2020.

Shutterstock

“If you saw me at the beginning of last year you’d think I was f–ked,” the rocker admits to the outlet. “But I honestly think making this album is the best medicine I could have had. I was doing something, something I like to do. I wish I could do more, but it just felt great.” Ozzy has been quite open about his health issues in the past. Earlier this month, he spoke about the tough time he had following his serious fall that landed him in the hospital.

“[It] was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life,” the musician revealed during an interview with Good Morning America.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“When I had the fall it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell,” Ozzy explained of his spill. “I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. [My wife Sharon Osbourne called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

Even though Ozzy has been through a lot lately, it’s a testament to his strong will that he’s still on his feet, and that he continues to do what he loves.