A bit of assistance! Sharon Osbourne has been quite open about her recent facelift procedure, and she touched on it again — this time revealing she asked her daughter Kelly Osbourne for some help.

The 66-year-old recently appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and discussed going under the knife, noting the fact that her youngest child, 34, received quite the odd request. “Kelly was with me for most of the time and when I woke up, she told me that I was going, ‘Help me, help me!’ And she’s like, ‘What can I do for you?’” The Talk cohost recalled to the late night host. “I’m like, ‘Just help me’ … I don’t know what I wanted help for!” The TV personality also mentioned just how rare it is to have a successful facelift.

“You know what it is? It’s just that it’s so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there’s very few, really good surgeons and there’s so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you’re gonna get a dud,” the former America’s Got Talent judge explained. “I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn’t work.” On the season 10 debut of the CBS talk show, Sharon was more than happy to show off her new look.

“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife told the the audience alongside her cohosts, Eve, Marie Osmond, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

She added, “Still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it.”

Well, that sounds like one happy customer!