Now that the newest season of The Talk has arrived, cohost Sharon Osbourne is making the rounds — and she recently was spotted out and about looking fabulous on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 66-year-old was seen on Wednesday, September 11, on her way to the late night show — all while beaming. The TV personality wore black slacks with a white top covered in black polka dots. It was all matched with a pair of black sandals. The American’s Got Talent judge also displayed her famous red haircut. Earlier this week, Sharon showed off her new facelift on television.

“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” the businesswoman shared with the audience on Monday, September 9. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

“I feel okay,” Sharon continued. “Still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it.” Her cohosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood and Eve of course all praised her new look!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Sharon out in public!