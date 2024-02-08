Reba McEntire is happily in love with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Before meeting her Prince Charming, the hitmaker had a string of failed relationships that taught her some valuable life lessons.

How Many Times Has Reba McEntire Been Married?

Reba has been married and divorced twice. The “Does He Love You” singer was married to her first husband, Charlie Battles, from 1976 to 1987. She went on to marry her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, in 1989, and they divorced in 2015.

Who Was Reba McEntire’s Ex-Husband Charlie Battles?

Charlie was a steer-wrestling champion who was 10 years Reba’s senior. They walked down the aisle in 1976, at the very start of her country music career.

“I loved Charlie with all my heart, I wanted to marry him … We had a lot of fun,” she once said, per CNN. “We rodeoed together, we ranched together.”

During their marriage, Reba became a stepmom to his kids, Lance Battles and Coty Battles, from a previous relationship. After 11 years of marriage, the former couple divorced in 1987. Charlie died in 2013 of heart failure and complications from a stroke suffered in 2006.

Who Is Reba McEntire’s Ex-Husband Narvel Blackstock?

Reba and Narvel grew close when he joined her band as a guitarist in 1980. After her divorce from her first husband, the Reba actress opened her heart to find love again, tying the knot with Narvel in 1989.

They welcomed one child together, son Shelby Blackstock, in 1990. Reba also became a stepmom to kids Shawna, Brandon and Chassidy Blackstock from Narvel’s marriage to ex-wife Elisa Gayle Ritter.

Larry Busacca/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp

She grew a close bond to her stepkids during her marriage to the producer, whom she celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with in 2009.

“I don’t consider Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna stepchildren,” Reba told The Boot in 2010. “I claim them all.”

In August 2015, Reba and Narvel announced their split after 26 years of marriage.

“Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other,” they said in a joint statement. “They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so. They have asked that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The pair reunited in February 2022 at Shelby’s wedding to Marissa Branch, which was held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“Everyone was in close proximity, but it felt like a happy family event,” an insider told Closer in March 2022 of the nuptials. “Nobody created any awkwardness.”

Who Is Reba McEntire Dating Now?

In October 2020, Reba revealed that she was dating Rex after more than two decades of friendship.

“It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” she said of her relationship with the actor during an episode of her podcast, “Living & Learning.” “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career.”

The American Music Award winner revealed that getting married again isn’t off the table.

“I said, ‘If you want to, that’s fine with me.’ I’ve been married twice. He’s never been married. So, if he wants to, that’s totally up to him,” Reba said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.