Reba McEntire Looks Flawless on the Beach! See the Singer’s Beautiful Swimsuit Photos

With one of country music’s most recognizable voices, Reba McEntire has dominated the genre for more than 40 years. She has become well known for her signature fiery red hair and elegant ensembles while performing on the world’s biggest stages. It’s no surprise that the “Fancy” singer’s bikini looks are just as glamorous.

Reba was signed to PolyGram/Mercury Records in the late ‘70s and released her self-titled debut album two years later. Since then, she’s recorded countless No.1 hits, earned numerous country music honors and starred in her own television series, Reba, from 2001 to 2007. She juggled raising her biological son, Shelby, and five stepchildren, all while climbing the country charts.

While the hitmaker has also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with her own clothing line, there is one thing that has remained constant throughout her career — her timeless look. The bestselling artist previously revealed some of her biggest beauty secrets during a November 2019 interview with Closer.

“Love me some Watercress Hydration Cascade by Farmhouse Fresh,” she said about the one beauty product she could not live without. “I apply before makeup and right after cleansing at night.”

The superstar also shared some of her favorite things to do while getting ready for big awards shows like the CMAs.

“I start with watching what I eat … the dresses are always tight and body-baring! I’ve got dry skin, so I start moisturizing in August for the show!” she revealed.

Reba often uses a humidifier before performances which helps tremendously during vocal warmups. When it comes to her fashion choices, the Oklahoma native admitted that her style has evolved over the years.

“My style has changed a lot because I was searching, I was looking for what really fits Reba, what fits me,” she told Cowboys & Indians in March 2018. “My ideal [outfit] is boots, jeans, a comfortable top, sweater or a T-shirt, long sleeve; and if I’m not wearing boots, I’m wearing tennis shoes, sneakers.”

Though she prefers dressing casually, Reba does not hold back when it comes to getting glam for big events. The talented performer walked the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. She stunned in a green Dolce & Gabbana gown with the perfect amount of sparkle. All eyes were on the red-haired beauty as she performed Best Original Song nominee “Somehow You Do” on the iconic stage.

Keep scrolling to see Reba’s beautiful swimsuit pictures.