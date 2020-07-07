By the looks of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ unbreakable bond, it’s no surprise the couple have remained stronger than ever since they first met over two decades ago. In fact, the sweet details inside the Live With Kelly and Ryan host’s magical love story with the Riverdale star prove their Hollywood romance was written in the stars.

Kelly and Mark first met when he was auditioning for a role on All My Children in 1995. At the time, the iconic TV host star was already an established cast member who portrayed the role of Hayley Vaughn. When it was Mark’s turn to show off his skills during his casting, Kelly was assigned as his screen test partner.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff,” Mark sweetly recalled to HuffPo Live in 2014. “But I was very focused — I didn’t really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn’t really focused on that.”

Fortunately for Mark, he landed the gig of character Hayley’s love interest, Mateo Santos. Throughout their time starring as a couple on the hit ABC series, Kelly and the handsome hunk quickly fell in love.

Their whirlwind romance continued when they eloped in Las Vegas, Nevada, just months later in May 1996. Kelly once opened up about their spontaneous nuptials while recalling the time her Nine Lives actor proposed the idea of getting married.

“I said, ‘Ask me when you’re serious,'” Kelly dished during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. The actress explained that after a walk in the park, the pair went to Mark’s apartment for pizza and wine and somehow got on the topic of marriage. “He said, ‘I am serious. Let’s go to Vegas tomorrow and get married.'” So they did!

Instagram/KellyRipa

Following their elopement, Kelly and Mark continued to star together on All My Children. Aside from their professional achievements as Hollywood stars, the My Super Ex-Girlfriend actor and Kelly became the loving parents of their three children. The duo welcomed their eldest son, Michael Consuelos, in 1997, followed by daughter Lola Consuelos in 2001, and youngest son Joaquin Consuelos in 2003.

Since they walked down the aisle nearly 25 years ago, Kelly and Mark have become one of showbiz’s most beloved power couples. While chatting about their decades-long marriage during an episode of Live in January 2020, the doting mom revealed her secret for maintaining a successful relationship.

“You’re going to fight, you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon,” she previously explained. “There’s going to be, like, mile 24, when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”

The Husband for Hire actor also had nothing but amazing things to say about Kelly as he stopped by Watch What Happens Live in 2016. “We really dig each other. I’m really crazy about her,” he gushed to host Andy Cohen. “We keep it going! I’m bananas over my wife.”

Kelly and Mark are going to be together forever!