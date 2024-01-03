Since shooting to fame on HGTV’s Home Town, viewers have been invested in Ben Napier’s weight loss journey. The woodworker has revealed some of the techniques that led to his impressive physical transformation.

How Did Ben Napier Lose Weight?

Ben’s desire to be healthier stemmed from becoming a father. After welcoming his eldest daughter, Helen, with his wife, Erin Napier, in January 2018, his outlook on life shifted.

“Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life,” the doting dad told Country Living in January 2019.

He also revealed that health issues ran in his family. Ben lost his maternal grandfather from a stroke. His father and his paternal grandfather both underwent open heart surgeries years later. Ben was determined to break the cycle and stay on top of his health and fitness grind.

The master craftsman was already down 55 pounds just one year after Helen’s birth. He attributed his slim down to exercising regularly as well as limiting his carb intake.

“He gets up at 4:30 and plays basketball in the backyard every morning,” Erin told the outlet. “I will not complain about it. It’s great for his heart — I don’t care if it wakes me up.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

How Much Weight Did Ben Napier Lose in Total?

In November 2023, Ben revealed that he had lost 95 pounds by continuing to exercise and change up his diet.

“We’re all trying to be healthier and trying to live better and trying to live longer,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I started just [because I knew] I needed to take some weight off. And then we did an interview … and my shirt wouldn’t stay buttoned, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bad look. That is a bad thing.’ I was already working [on my weight] and then that jumpstarted it.”

What Does Ben Napier Eat in a Day?

Ben rarely ever has a large meal for dinner. Instead, he and Erin enjoy snacking on healthy treats at night.

“I like only eat ‘girl dinner,’ which is basically crackers for two meals a day. I just crave crackers and maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot,” the designer explained. “Ben just basically adopted eating the way I was eating. He has one big meal. He eats a good, healthy, big lunch … Last night for supper he ate some dates. He’s obsessed with dates!”

Erin has been Ben’s biggest supporter throughout his weight loss transformation. “I want him to live forever,” she said. “That’s what I care about.”

In addition to Helen, the Laurel, Mississippi-based home renovating duo welcomed daughter Mae in May 2021. Erin and Ben have grown a massive home improvement empire, inspired millions and have gotten to share the experience with their little ones.

“My very favorite thing about what we’ve gotten to do over the last seven years is that our girls will always have this,” Erin revealed. “Someday we won’t be here, but they’ll have this. They’ll get to be with us, and hear us, and learn our story and why we love this town so much. They’ll have that and I feel so lucky that they’ll have that.”