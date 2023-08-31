Since becoming a dad, HGTV’s Ben Napier has remained dedicated to his weight loss journey. The Home Town star revealed a major slim down in a recent Instagram photo posted on Tuesday, August 29.

Ben, 39, wore a Santa Claus costume in the playful picture, bringing Christmas spirit early this year to his town of Laurel, Mississippi. The woodworker did not provide an explanation for his unique outfit choice in the summertime snap, but fans were quick to point out how amazing he looked.

“Wow Santa, you really committed to the weight loss!!” one follower commented on the post. “Good for you and your girls!!!”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

Ben has lost more than 65 pounds since rising to fame on Home Town alongside his wife, Erin Napier, in 2016. He was inspired to live a healthier lifestyle after he and Erin welcomed their first child, Helen, in January 2018.

“Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention,” Ben told Today in January 2019. “She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen.”

Ben became a dad for the second time in May 2021 when Erin gave birth to their youngest daughter, Mae.

“The most rewarding part was my body feeling better,” the dad of two reflected on his weight loss. “I hurt my ankle really badly a few years ago. It’s a nagging pain that was bothering me every day. After losing the weight, it doesn’t bother me as much. Little things like that have been incredible.”

During a January 2022 episode of Home Town, Ben shared that his children keep him motivated to hit the gym.

“I’ve got two daughters,” he said. “I am getting older I’m trying to take a little bit better care of myself.”

In addition to his noticeable weight loss transformation, Ben had something else to celebrate recently — his wife’s birthday! Erin turned 38 on Wednesday, August 30. He shared a heartwarming Instagram video of his daughters’ sweet gesture on Erin’s birthday.

“Happy birthday, @erinapier! The girls wanted to wake mommy up, but she was already awake,” Ben captioned the post. “They made her get back in bed so they could give her a BIG happy birthday. Thanks for putting up with our celebrations, babe. We love you!”