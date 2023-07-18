Erin Napier and the entire Home Town fan base have been cheering on her husband, Ben Napier, throughout his weight loss journey. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, July 17, the woodworker showed off his slimmed-down look in a snazzy suit.

Accompanying the video of Ben, 39, was a supportive caption from Erin, 37, and a slew of celebratory comments from fans.

Erin wrote, “@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” adding, “Mission accomplished.”

Erin decided to play the empowering song “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” by Jim Croce in the background of the video. Many wondered how Ben achieved his weight loss and were blown away by his transformation.

One follower commented, “He cleans up real nice! Good for him in the success of this journey.”

Fixer Upper alum Jimmy Don Holmes also chimed in with a supportive comment, writing, “You look good, buddy!”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

In a March 26 tweet, Erin revealed that Ben had lost a total of 65 pounds so far. At the time, Ben was recovering from surgery to have his rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off and cartilage trimmed. The craftsman was prompted to go under the knife after experiencing shoulder pain for years. Luckily, he had his wife and daughters Helen and Mae by his side as he recovered from the procedure.

In between attending physical therapy appointments to tend to his shoulder, Ben was hard at work in the gym for regular workout sessions. He was initially inspired to embark on a weight loss transformation after the birth of Helen, 5.

“Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life,” Ben told Country Living in January 2019.

He also previously explained that seeing his family members suffer from chronic health issues was a factor in his willingness to make healthier decisions.

“I come from a long line of big men who don’t really discuss their health until it’s an issue,” Ben wrote in a February 2018 Instagram post. “In 2014, one month before his 60th birthday, my father had emergency bypass surgery. Suddenly, this problem that seemed so far from me was standing right in front of me.”