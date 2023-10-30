Ben Napier is looking and feeling good! The Home Town star showed off his dramatic weight loss in new photos with his wife, Erin Napier, and their friends.

In a set of pictures shared on his Instagram page on October 29, the woodworker looked fantastic in a fitted T-shirt and khaki pants. Ben, 40, appeared to have enjoyed himself while carving pumpkins outside of his Mississippi home. The couple’s two daughters, Helen and Mae, also joined in on the fun.

“Some old friends came over from St. Augustine,” Ben captioned the post. “Helen and Mae wanted to carve pumpkins, so @deldosio and I carved what they told us to carve. @cheldosio will forever be known as Seashell, as she charmed our girls and taught Helen some piano. We had charcuterie boards for everyone to share and we are all going to bed tired. I’m glad we bumped into y’all all those years ago! Can’t wait to see y’all again!”

It looks like the group had a blast spending time together ahead of Halloween. In her Instagram Stories, Erin, 38, shared a picture of one of her daughters dressed up in a flamingo costume. In the midst of all of the festive fun, the family has been so supportive of Ben’s weight loss journey over the years.

The HGTV personality has shed more than 65 pounds since rising to fame on the network with his wife in early 2016. After changing up his fitness routine and diet a few years ago, Ben quickly began noticing several changes in his body.

“The most rewarding part was my body feeling better,” he said in a January 2019 interview with Today. “I hurt my ankle really badly a few years ago. It’s a nagging pain that was bothering me every day. After losing the weight, it doesn’t bother me as much. Little things like that have been incredible.”

The master craftsman also built his own home gym, making it easy to work out in between his busy filming schedule. Ben underwent shoulder surgery back in March to have his rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off and cartilage trimmed, but continued to focus on his fitness transformation after his recovery.

“[Ben] got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” Erin wrote on Instagram on July 17. “Mission accomplished.”