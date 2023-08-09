HGTV’s Erin and Ben Napier are happily in vacation mode! The Home Town hosts recently took a family trip after updating their fans on Ben’s dramatic weight loss transformation.

Erin, 37, and Ben, 39, documented their fun-filled excursion in an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 9. “So, lobster is very tasty #familyvacation,” Erin captioned a carousel of photos of her holding a lobster and posing with her husband.

The beloved home renovation couple, who share daughters Helen and Mae, did not reveal their exact vacation destination. Still, fans were excited to see them venture out of Laurel, Mississippi, for a well-earned getaway. The pair have been dedicated to restoring the historic town since season 1 of their show premiered in 2016.

In the comments section of the post, many of Erin’s followers complimented her noticeable new haircut. The graphic designer decided to give her blonde locks a chop and rock the signature pixie cut she first sported in the earlier seasons of Home Town.

Others shared their support for Ben, who has lost more than 65 pounds since deciding to focus on his health and wellness a few years ago. The woodworker opened up about his decision to start his weight loss journey after Helen’s birth in January 2018.

“Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life,” he said.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin revealed on Instagram that Ben was in the process of building his own gym in their barn in March. Ben’s daily workouts and fitness regimen have also been featured in segments during episodes of Home Town.

On July 17, Erin gushed over her husband’s appearance as he donned a snazzy suit in an Instagram video.

She wrote, “@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” adding, “Mission accomplished.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

Earlier this year, Ben underwent surgery to have his rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off and cartilage trimmed. Erin and the kids were by his side every step of the way as he recovered in their 1920s craftsman cottage.

The beloved TV personality looked rested and recovered a few months later when he attended a wedding with Erin. “Ben is wearing a tux he last fit into in HIGH SCHOOL,” Erin revealed.