Beloved HGTV star Ben Napier is 40 and thriving! The Home Town host celebrated his milestone birthday with a shirtless selfie showing off his dramatic weight loss.

The photo was posted on Ben’s wife Erin Napier’s Instagram account on September 24. Erin’s dad, Phil Rasberry, recently turned 70, leading him to have a joint birthday party with Ben. Surrounded by family and friends, it seemed like the home renovation expert was thrilled to be entering the next chapter of his life.

“Lordy lordy, Big Ben is 40! He and my daddy both had milestone birthdays this week! I want to be like you, @scotsman.co: never looking back or feeling sad about our youth getting further away, but always feeling so grateful for right now,” Erin, 38, captioned the tribute post. “You’ve worked so hard this year to rehab your shoulder and transformed yourself in the process. The girls and I are so thankful for you. Here’s to 50 more birthdays together. I love you!”

The comments section was flooded with birthday wishes for Ben as well as supportive remarks about his new look. The woodworker has lost more than 65 pounds since finding fame on HGTV alongside his wife. His health journey began after he and Erin welcomed their first child together, daughter Helen, in January 2018.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

“Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention,” Ben told Today in January 2019. “She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen.”

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Mae, in May 2021. Ben has been thankful for all of his family’s support since making the decision to prioritize his health. The craftsman has seen a big difference in his body and the way his weight loss has positively impacted his other health ailments.

“The most rewarding part was my body feeling better,” he reflected. “I hurt my ankle really badly a few years ago. It’s a nagging pain that was bothering me every day. After losing the weight, it doesn’t bother me as much. Little things like that have been incredible.”

In March, Ben underwent shoulder surgery to have his rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off and cartilage trimmed. It wasn’t long until he was fully recovered and back on his health grind.

On July 17, Erin gave fans another Instagram update on her husband’s weight loss and how proud she was of him.

In the caption of the video of a suit-clad Ben, she wrote, “@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” adding, “Mission accomplished.”