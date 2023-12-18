Ben Napier Shows Off Christmas Decorations After Weight Loss

Home Town’s Ben Napier is ready to spend Christmas with his family of four! The HGTV personality showed off his incredible weight loss transformation and his gorgeous holiday decor in a festive snap shared on Instagram on December 17.

“This Santa got a jump on gift wrapping,” Ben, 40, captioned the selfie in which he donned a Santa Claus T-shirt.

In the background of the picture, fans got a glimpse of the Napier family’s gorgeous Christmas tree, with neatly wrapped gifts sitting underneath it. The tree, which is covered in bows, appears to be on display in the vacation home that Ben and his wife, Erin Napier, purchased in the Mississippi countryside.

While the Christmas decor was certainly impressive, fans couldn’t stop talking about Ben’s appearance.

“Ben, you look terrific,” one person commented under the post. “Keep up the good work.”

Another follower penned, “Wow, you lost a ton of weight. Handsome either way.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

With his wife’s support, Ben has been sharing snippets of his weight loss journey on social media over the past few years. The woodworker has lost 95 pounds since making the decision to try “to be healthier,” he told Entertainment Tonight in November, in addition to only having “one big meal” a day.

Erin, 38, and Ben, who share daughters Helen and Mae, also still own their primary residence in Laurel, Mississippi. The historic town has been the site of Erin and Ben’s gorgeous home renovations on Home Town.

This year, the couple, who got married in 2008, starred in a Christmas special, Home Town Holidays, which aired on Sunday, December 17. The episode saw Erin and Ben present five of the show’s past stars with handmade gifts ahead of the holidays.

“I understand it’s fun to get a gift at Christmas, but it is infinitely more fun to give a gift at Christmas,” Erin said during the holiday special.

In the spirit of Christmas, Erin also took to Instagram to share what she deemed to be “the world’s best cookie” recipe for the holidays — orange pecan shortbread cookies. The family also loves making chocolate peanut butter oatmeal cookies each year, a recipe that Erin’s mom originated.

“No one eats them but Ben,” Erin told House Beautiful in an interview published on December 17. “And that’s fine!”

The college sweethearts are big on making new memories with their daughters each holiday season and try not to focus too much on presents.

“We don’t do big Christmas gifts,” Ben said. “We do traditions.”