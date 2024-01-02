Al Roker’s adorable granddaughter, Sky Clara Laga, is surrounded by love! The infant met Al’s Today costar Hoda Kotb for the very first time, and the heartwarming interaction was captured in a photo.

“When Sky met Auntie Hoda,” the meteorologist captioned a picture of Hoda, 59, and Sky, 6 months, on his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 2.

The moment was made all the more special by the fact that both Hoda and Sky were wearing matching denim jackets. “Oh my gosh, does she have on a little jean jacket too?? So cute!!” one person gushed in a comment under the post.

Hoda is a mom to two young kids of her own, Haley and Hope, whom she adopted during her relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. She shared photos from her New Year’s Eve celebration with her daughters on her own Instagram page, and her visit with Sky was certainly the cutest way to kick off 2024.

Sky was born to Al’s daughter Courtney Roker and her husband, Wesley Laga, in July 2023. Since becoming a grandfather, the weathercaster has had nothing but touching things to say about his experience, including spending Christmas with the little one.

“You know, there’s a new grandbaby. So that’s kind of exciting,” Al, 69, told People ahead of the holidays in December 2023. “It’s gonna be a different kind of Christmas. So, very excited.”

Courtesy of Al Roker/Instagram

His wife, Deborah Roberts, was equally as excited to create new traditions with their grandchild.

“I think for us, it’s really just family,” she said. “It’s really all about family, and our family is so spread out that we don’t have to gather as much as we’d like to during the year. So, this year, it really is just about tight-knit.”

Al shares Courtney, 36, with his ex-wife, Alice Bell. He is also a dad to kids Leila and Nicholas, whom he shares with Deborah, 63. On New Year’s Eve, the family gathered for a dinner in a restaurant before watching the ball drop on television.

“No better ones to celebrate saying so long to 2023 and hello 2024,” Al captioned a carousel of photos with his loved ones. “They are why I’m here.”

In the snaps, Sky wore the cutest white dress as she sat in her grandpa’s lap at the table. The comments section flooded with love for Al and his precious bundle of joy. “Baby girl loves you,” one fan pointed out.