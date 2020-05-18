Expecting mom Hilaria Baldwin isn’t the only one looking forward to the arrival of baby No. 5. The pregnant fitness guru shared the cutest photo of daughter Carmen laying on her belly and revealed her eldest child can’t wait to expand their brood.

“She was feeling the baby move and [was] having a whole convo about how she is so excited to be a big sister again,” Hilaria, 36, captioned the sweet selfie with her 6-year-old on Monday, May 18. The blonde-haired youngster had her little hand on Hilaria’s tummy as she snuggled up to the growing baby bump.

Since announcing she is pregnant with her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s fifth child, the beloved yoga instructor and their famous family couldn’t be happier. The Saturday Night Live star, 62, and Hilaria — who tied the knot in 2012 — also share sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2.

Despite their excitement, the Living Clearly Method author noted she’s not jumping the gun on learning new details about her little bundle of joy. Because she experienced two miscarriages since April 2019, Hilaria told fans during an Instagram Q&A in early May that the only thing she wants is for her child to be “healthy.”

“This pregnancy is different for me than some of my other pregnancies … because of the trauma that I had at the loss of four months,” she explained via Instagram Stories at the time. “So for some reason, I’m not ready to go there, boy or girl. I just want to know [if the baby is] healthy.”

Amid her fifth pregnancy, Hilaria paid tribute to the second baby she lost in November 2019. In late April, the doting mom shared a touching message on what would’ve been their child’s “due date.”

Instagram

“We wanted to meet you so much,” the brunette beauty emotionally penned. “I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl.”

Even though she struggles with the loss of her two babies, Hilaria is choosing to look on the bright side as her family prepares to expand.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the proud mama captioned a video of her little one’s heartbeat while announcing her pregnancy in early April. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

We’re sending our best wishes to Hilaria, Alec and their kiddos!