Hilaria Baldwin‘s eldest daughter, Carmen, may only be 6 years old, but it seems she already has talent when it comes to doing makeup! The pregnant mom of four showed off her youngster’s skills as she shared a photo of Carmen’s creative and colorful cosmetics.

“Artista,” the 36-year-old beauty captioned her post on Wednesday, July 16. In the snapshot, Carmen can be seen giving a soft smile while donning a hint of light blue eyeshadow. To make her look more dramatic, the blue-eyed cutie added six pink rhinestones along each of her eyelids.

“It’s some stickers we had,” Hilaria explained to a follower who inquired about the type of “makeup kit” they used. The beloved yoga guru proved her daughter isn’t the only artist in their family as she also posted a pic of Carmen and Rafael with “Crayola washable” markers scribbled all over their face.

“She did his, he did hers,” the Spanish actress — who shares Carmen, Rafael, 5, and sons Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, with husband Alec Baldwin — wrote next to a snapshot of her tots on Tuesday, July 14. “My children made each other into clowns.”

Hilaria has had her hands full lately. Aside from her role as a loving mom and wife, she’s also been gearing up to welcome her fifth child. Considering her baby bump is growing more and more each day, the Living Clearly Method author revealed Carmen started asking where babies come from.

“I need advice. Carmen is super fascinated with how babies are made,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in June. “I used to be able to get out of getting into too much by asking her what she thinks … and then she will lose interest. Now, she is very much asking for a straightforward answer.”

Because her daughter is still young, Hilaria said she wasn’t sure how to go about the “birds and the bees” conversation. “A friend told her that babies are made with a seed in an egg, but she wants to know how they get inside a woman’s body,” the brunette beauty continued. “Is that too young? What do I do?”

Whether or not Hilaria ever told Carmen the truth about how babies are made, the sweet kiddo couldn’t be more thrilled for her younger sibling to arrive. “She was feeling the baby move,” the Spain native gushed via Instagram alongside a pic of Carmen hugging her baby bump in May. “[Carmen was] having a whole convo about how she is so excited to be a big sister again.”

Hilaria is such a fun mama!