Hilaria Baldwin Reveals the Most Important Lesson She Tries to Teach Her Kids: ‘Be Loving, Kind and Just’
Hilaria Baldwin revealed the “most important lesson” she tries to teach her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s kids in a touching post she shared on Instagram. Although the mom of four said she wants her children to “be loving, kind and just,” Baldwin, 36, noted it’s “not enough” to “[live] by example,” especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“I’m realizing that we, as mothers, must reach above and beyond our own homes and raising our own children conscientiously,” she shared on Thursday, June 4. “We must extend ourselves to mother those who have been treated unjustly for so long. We must be mama bears, fiercely fighting to stand up for all of our children, young and old, biological and not. To fight for a system that will support and protect every person of every magnificent color, religion, sexual orientation, identity.”
The reason I wanted to become a yoga teacher was because I love helping people. Being a person of just values is vital to me and, I’m quite sure, the most important lesson I teach my children. I, like so many mothers, am focused on raising my children to be loving, kind and just. I'm learning, however, that even though our lives may be hectic, we need to reach out to mother the world around us. We have our foundation and extend ourselves in many ways to help others…but I’m realizing that simply living by example and the philanthropic work we do is not enough. One of the most awakening moments over the past couple of weeks is when George Floyd called out, “Mama.” As so many have said, he summoned all mothers in that moment. The moment that made me feel like a mother was not just when I held my first child, but when I discovered I truly was a person who felt others’ wounds and unjust treatment profoundly in my gut and in my being. We are one, we are more similar genetically and in our souls than we are different. I’m realizing that we, as mothers, must reach above and beyond our own homes and raising our own children conscientiously. We must extend ourselves to mother those who have been treated unjustly for so long. We must be mama bears, fiercely fighting to stand up for all of our children, young and old, biological and not. To fight for a system that will support and protect every person of every magnificent color, religion, sexual orientation, identity. As mothers we were gifted with this superpower to feel and fight for love and safety. What does it mean to be a mother? It’s not necessarily having or not having children. It simply means loving and caring so profoundly for other beings that we are driven to fight fiercely a battle of justice, not stopping until this never happens again.
Baldwin, who is currently pregnant with her fifth child, added, “What does it mean to be a mother? It’s not necessarily having or not having children. It simply means loving and caring so profoundly for other beings that we are driven to fight fiercely a battle of justice, not stopping until this never happens again.”
Floyd died on May 25 while he was being arrested by white police officers. Witnesses who were at the scene say the security guard cried out “mama” when he was being restrained to the ground. After hearing that, Baldwin started to think about the first “moment” that made her “feel like a mother.”
“[It] was not just when I held my first child, but when I discovered I truly was a person who felt others’ wounds and unjust treatment profoundly in my gut and in my being,” the yoga instructor shared. “We are one, we are more similar genetically and in our souls than we are different.”
Floyd’s death, which caused protests all over the world, has made Baldwin concerned for her kids. On June 3, the Living Clearly Method author said she woke up “a million times” during the night to check on her little ones because she was feeling “deep sadness for the hate and injustices of this world.” However, Baldwin also noted she had “extreme awe and inspiration of how much change can be created by this rallying.”
For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.