Hilaria Baldwin revealed the “most important lesson” she tries to teach her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s kids in a touching post she shared on Instagram. Although the mom of four said she wants her children to “be loving, kind and just,” Baldwin, 36, noted it’s “not enough” to “[live] by example,” especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“I’m realizing that we, as mothers, must reach above and beyond our own homes and raising our own children conscientiously,” she shared on Thursday, June 4. “We must extend ourselves to mother those who have been treated unjustly for so long. We must be mama bears, fiercely fighting to stand up for all of our children, young and old, biological and not. To fight for a system that will support and protect every person of every magnificent color, religion, sexual orientation, identity.”

Baldwin, who is currently pregnant with her fifth child, added, “What does it mean to be a mother? It’s not necessarily having or not having children. It simply means loving and caring so profoundly for other beings that we are driven to fight fiercely a battle of justice, not stopping until this never happens again.”

Floyd died on May 25 while he was being arrested by white police officers. Witnesses who were at the scene say the security guard cried out “mama” when he was being restrained to the ground. After hearing that, Baldwin started to think about the first “moment” that made her “feel like a mother.”

“[It] was not just when I held my first child, but when I discovered I truly was a person who felt others’ wounds and unjust treatment profoundly in my gut and in my being,” the yoga instructor shared. “We are one, we are more similar genetically and in our souls than we are different.”

Floyd’s death, which caused protests all over the world, has made Baldwin concerned for her kids. On June 3, the Living Clearly Method author said she woke up “a million times” during the night to check on her little ones because she was feeling “deep sadness for the hate and injustices of this world.” However, Baldwin also noted she had “extreme awe and inspiration of how much change can be created by this rallying.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.