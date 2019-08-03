She wants her fans to stay fit and healthy! It should be clear by now that Hilaria Baldwin is all about exercising — and she proved that once again by sharing a workout video in her underwear, all while offering up some tips.
The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 2, to post a clip of herself working out in her large bathroom. “This one is great whenever you just need to move a bit … calves, backs of legs, arms, butt … a bit of a wake up,” the yoga instructor captioned the video. Take a look at it below!
Fans were of course all about it, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Thank you for sharing! You are so inspiring! Could you please show abs exercises?” one person said. “I so appreciate these little breakdowns you do!! Such a gentle reminder of how our bodies benefit from the simple movements the most!” another added.
This clip comes just a few days after Hilaria shared a similar workout video and had a message for her trolls. “Yes, I’m in my bathroom, yes, I’m wearing a sports bra and underwear, no, you shouldn’t get offended … unless you never go to the beach,” she wrote. “My wardrobe choice allows you to see how I’m activating the muscles. Going through the motions of an exercise is good … but doing them with intention and activation will make them so much more effective!”
View this post on Instagram
So many of us look at exercise like a chore…something we are glad we did, but so happy that it’s over. Teaching my children that movement is fun and can feel good in the moment is one of my biggest focuses as their mother. We are silly…we make poses up…and it doesn’t even matter. Try this with your family: everyone take turns shouting out an animal, favorite toy…food…whatever and we interpret that. It is super fun and gets us moving and connecting with our bodies. There are no real "shoulds" and "shouldn’ts"…just good old fashioned fun. This for us embodies the joy of being alive. I have recently teamed up with @stitchfixkids and love their Rumi + Ryder’s activewear. It is fun, lightweight, and allows then to move comfortably. As you can see: Carmen went all out in putting together her outfit 😂 and Leo is obsessed with this “dinosaur” (it’s and iguana) eating a fly 🙈. I love this brand for making my children and me happy and I love Stitch Fix for being an amazing and accessible resource…bringing us all together #ad ❤️
Hilaria — who said I do to actor Alec Baldwin in 2012 — has four kids, daughter Carmen, 5, and sons, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 1. She has also tried her best to keep her little family as healthy as they can be. “I cook for my children every single day and I do have go-to meals because they’re kind of picky but I’ll do a lot of green smoothies for them and I’ll mask it with different fruits and stuff like that,” Hilaria exclusively told Closer Weekly.
“You’ve got to mask it because they won’t drink it otherwise. But whole grains, a lot of good proteins. We eat a pretty plant-based diet. We’ll eat a little bit of fish and a little bit of eggs sometimes. In my book, The Living Clearly Method, I have recipes there so you can check those out,” she continued, adding, “They eat sometimes a little bit of fish and a little bit of egg, but other than that they’re vegan.”
View this post on Instagram
I really struggled with which of these photo gems to post😬…I’m definitely gonna have to put some more in my stories because the kids and their farm tools are EPIC 😂. And obviously Alec being Alec surrounded by toddlers and sticks 🤣. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in my life and especially this man who made me a mama. We love you and are lucky to have you @alecbaldwininsta ❤️
It certainly sounds like Hilaria will continue to keep her and her family in the best shape!