She wants her fans to stay fit and healthy! It should be clear by now that Hilaria Baldwin is all about exercising — and she proved that once again by sharing a workout video in her underwear, all while offering up some tips.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 2, to post a clip of herself working out in her large bathroom. “This one is great whenever you just need to move a bit … calves, backs of legs, arms, butt … a bit of a wake up,” the yoga instructor captioned the video. Take a look at it below!

Fans were of course all about it, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Thank you for sharing! You are so inspiring! Could you please show abs exercises?” one person said. “I so appreciate these little breakdowns you do!! Such a gentle reminder of how our bodies benefit from the simple movements the most!” another added.

This clip comes just a few days after Hilaria shared a similar workout video and had a message for her trolls. “Yes, I’m in my bathroom, yes, I’m wearing a sports bra and underwear, no, you shouldn’t get offended … unless you never go to the beach,” she wrote. “My wardrobe choice allows you to see how I’m activating the muscles. Going through the motions of an exercise is good … but doing them with intention and activation will make them so much more effective!”

Hilaria — who said I do to actor Alec Baldwin in 2012 — has four kids, daughter Carmen, 5, and sons, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 1. She has also tried her best to keep her little family as healthy as they can be. “I cook for my children every single day and I do have go-to meals because they’re kind of picky but I’ll do a lot of green smoothies for them and I’ll mask it with different fruits and stuff like that,” Hilaria exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“You’ve got to mask it because they won’t drink it otherwise. But whole grains, a lot of good proteins. We eat a pretty plant-based diet. We’ll eat a little bit of fish and a little bit of eggs sometimes. In my book, The Living Clearly Method, I have recipes there so you can check those out,” she continued, adding, “They eat sometimes a little bit of fish and a little bit of egg, but other than that they’re vegan.”

It certainly sounds like Hilaria will continue to keep her and her family in the best shape!