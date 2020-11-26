Hilaria Baldwin and her daughter, Carmen, are always on their A Game when it comes to their style — especially on Thanksgiving Day! The “Mom Brain” podcast host showed off their matching ensembles while cooking in the kitchen on the special holiday.

“Our cooking uniforms,” Hilaria, 36, wrote alongside a selfie with her 7-year-old daughter on Thursday, November 26. Via her Instagram Stories, the yoga instructor uploaded a pic of her and Carmen twinning in coordinated Snoopy-themed pajamas.

Instagram/HilariaBaldwin

Minutes later, Hilaria shared a second snap of the mother-daughter duo sporting their fashionable aprons. “Success. We haven’t cooked anything, but we look the part,” she jokingly wrote, noting they’ve already “taken a photo and video” and also “made” a coffee.

Carmen is Hilaria’s little sidekick, so it’s not rare for the Living Clearly Method author to give a glimpse inside their fun activities. Even though the adorable youngster is still young, the proud mom already considers Carmen to be a “big fashion girl.”

“One of her favorite activities during quarantine has been dress-up, and she’s all into putting on makeup,” the Spanish actress told Stylish in mid-November. “She watches these really cool videos on how to turn pants into a dress or shorts into a top and she’s constantly mixing and matching. I went through something similar at that age, but I think she does it so much better.”

Carmen especially “loves coordinating” outfits with her mom, dished Hilaria — who shares her eldest daughter and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 2 months, with husband Alec Baldwin. Aside from “little denim jumpsuits” they both have, the Yoga Vida founder’s daughter is obsessed with the new headband collection they created and launched with Lele Sadoughi.

Instagram/HilariaBaldwin

“She got really excited about these headbands because she wants to be exactly the same,” Hilaria sweetly shared. “You can tell little kids, ‘We’re both wearing black dresses. We’re twinning!’ And they’ll be like, ‘It’s not the exact same,’ but these headbands are exactly the same.”

Even though Hilaria noted she’s been embracing wearing no makeup and comfy clothes while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, she’s blown away by Carmen’s effortless sense of style.

“She’s just having fun and isn’t seeing anyone, but it’s been fun to watch her sense of style develop,” the loving mama gushed. “She really is not trying to look like other people, which I think is so amazing.”

We hope the Baldwins have an amazing Thanksgiving!