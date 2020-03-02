Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pack on the PDA During Casual Outing in Los Angeles

Cuties! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton looked more adorable than ever as they were spotted hanging out at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The longtime lovebirds packed on the PDA as they enjoyed the beautiful weather during their outing on Saturday, February 29.

The “Hollaback Girl” songstress, 50, dressed comfy and casual as she wore patterned leggings and a “Nobody But You” hooded sweatshirt in honor of their hit duet. Gwen also tied her long, blonde locks up in a ponytail.

Blake, on the other hand, stepped out in a short-sleeve, blue shirt and denim jeans. The 43-year-old country music star sported his signature baseball cap for the couples’ fun-filled day out.

Gwen and Blake’s outing comes days after the “God’s Country” singer surprised fans on stage with a performance of “Nobody But You.” The handsome crooner took fans — and even Gwen — by total surprise as he walked out during her Las Vegas show on February 19.

During their surprise set, Blake and Gwen looked more in love than ever as they sang to one another in videos taken by concert attendees. As they finished belting out the romantic lyrics, the former No Doubt frontwoman — who is the proud mom of sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — jumped into her man’s arms Notebook-style.

Considering Blake and Gwen have been one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples since they began dating in 2015, it’s no surprise fans have been dying to know any details regarding a future engagement. In fact, Blake previously opened up about the never-ending buzz surrounding their movie-script love story.

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” he joked with Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “If I am somehow — and Gwen is somehow — newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from their PDA-filled outing!