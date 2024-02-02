Good Bones' Cory Miller on Finding 'Happiness' Amid Mina Drama

Nothing is going to bring Good Bones’ Cory Miller down. The general contractor revealed the thing that brings him joy amid his drama with Mina Starsiak Hawk.

“They said money doesn’t buy happiness … that’s a lie,” he captioned a selfie shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 1. “Put faith in God and break bread with others. That’s my happiness.”

Along with the caption, Cory tagged his business, Miller Built LLC. He’s been sharing sneak peeks of several of his renovation projects lately, including a gorgeous green closet built by hand and a newly paved front lawn for one house.

Back in May 2023, Cory revealed in an Instagram comment that he no longer worked for Mina, 39, and hadn’t for “over three years.” At the time, he assured his followers that “everything is great!” between them. He also revealed that he would still be a cast member on Good Bones despite focusing on his own business.

“We still worked heavily on the show together even after we split,” he wrote in a comment of his working relationship with Mina at the time. “Season 8 is coming soon.”

Season 8 premiered on HGTV in August 2023, shortly after Mina announced on her podcast that the season would be the show’s last. The series finale of the beloved home improvement program aired in October 2023, with one final renovation. Though many of his Good Bones costars posted tributes to the show to mark the finale, Cory took a bit of a hiatus from posting on his Instagram feed.

In December 2023, following very public feuds with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak, the realtor revealed that she and Cory were on bad terms and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“Cory and I are not on speaking terms,” Mina shockingly told her fans in a December 2023 “Mina AF” episode. “I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I have known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

Since the statement was made, Cory has been spending time with Karen, 61, and went down to Wilmington, North Carolina, to check out her new house. The contractor seems pretty unbothered by the drama surrounding Good Bones, even commenting on Mina’s husband Steve Hawk’s recent Instagram post.