Karen E. Laine’s life has changed immensely since she began her Good Bones journey with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk. The HGTV star has made some changes to her real estate portfolio after filming the show’s series finale. What happened to her Indiana home?

Did Karen E. Laine Sell Her Indiana Home?

Karen and Mina did not end Good Bones on the best of terms. Between fighting on set of the show while filming season 8 and ceasing communication with each other, their ongoing rift has raised questions about where Karen is currently living.

At the start of Good Bones’ HGTV domination, Mina and Karen revealed they were living in homes next door to each other in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis.

“This is the neighborhood Mom and I do a lot of our renovations in. … The neighborhood is our home,” Mina said during a season 4 episode. “I really can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

During the early seasons, the duo admitted to having disagreements but always came back together to complete renovation projects in the end.

“I think we’re just getting back to the point where we like each other again,” Mina told IndyStar in January 2016. “We live next door to each other. We’re mom and daughter and friends, as well. In regular life we would go to our separate corners when we need a break, but when we’re filming it’s full-time, five to six days a week, so there wasn’t time to go to our corners.”

After sharing that she and her mom “do not talk” in an October 2023 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast, fans grew curious about Mina and Karen’s living situation.

“Did you sell your Indy house next door to Mina?” one fan asked Karen under a December 2023 Instagram post. Karen simply replied, “No.”

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

Karen E. Laine’s Indiana Home Was Broken Into

In November 2020, Karen revealed that her Indianapolis home had been burglarized.

“Last Saturday, someone came in, stole more things and pooped in the garage,” Karen told Fox 59 at the time. “It’s sort of an epithet to say I poop on you.”

It marked the third time someone broke into her home and the second time the burglar defecated in her house.

“It seems very personal and intentional,” she continued. “So, they know we have a bathroom. That’s what makes it feel personal because it’s not, ‘Oh, I need to go to the bathroom.’ It’s, ‘I’m going to leave my feces behind for you to clean up.’”

Karen E. Laine Purchased a New Home Amid Separation From Husband

In addition to her Indianapolis home, Karen purchased a second home in Wilmington, North Carolina, and opened up about renovating the space. The news came just after Closer confirmed via court documents that Karen separated from her husband, Roger Rominger, in April 2022.

“I keep thinking eventually I will actually retire,” the former lawyer told her Instagram followers in March 2023 of her plans for the future. “And I’ve always wanted to retire to North Carolina. So, I bought a house there with an eye to maybe retiring there. It’s going to take a while to get it fixed up. And I will always come back to Indy for family and work. But in my downtime, I think I’d like to be in North Carolina.”