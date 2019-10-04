In a couple of weeks Goldie Hawn will celebrate another birthday — she will be turning 74 — and it seems like she already has a few plans in mind on how she will be spending her special day.

“Goldie will probably do what she does every year on her birthday. Lunch with one or more of her kids, whoever’s available,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “She loves to lunch in Malibu, at either Geoffrey’s or if the grandkids come along to Duke’s. Both places are right on Pacific Coast Highway.” The actress — who has been with her love Kurt Russell since 1983 — can also expect him to get to work when it comes to planning some fun activities for her.

“Kurt will handle the birthday dinner, he usually asks [daughter Kate Hudson] for advise on what Goldie would love, but she loves Nobu because it’s right on the ocean and the food is fresh and amazing,” the source reveals.

The Overboard stars have quite the blended family — aside from Kate, 40, their bunch also includes sons Oliver, 43, Boston, 39, and Wyatt, 33. They also have six grandkids!

“Thankfully all the kids are close by this year so who knows, they may throw her a big dinner party at home,” the source adds of Goldie’s birthday plans. “But what she would really like to do is gather the entire family and spend a week or two in Hawaii. Surrounded by family, her kids and adorable grandkids with the beach and an ocean breeze, that’s her dream birthday.” So sweet!

It is great to hear that the Death Becomes Her star simply wants to be with her family when she turns 74, but it should come as no surprise — she and Kurt are all about their loved ones, especially during the holidays. “We always trim the tree on Christmas Eve and we have a big meal,” the Escape From L.A. actor exclusively told Closer Weekly. After dinner, “the grandkids put their pajamas on and hang up their stockings. We get the fire going and when it gets dark we always choose someone to read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

We can’t wait to hear how Goldie’s birthday goes down!

