Being in quarantine hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies, but Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are making the most of their time at home. The longtime Hollywood couple have been “connecting even more” amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“They have golden rules that work for them … basically let things go [and] don’t sweat the small things,” the insider reveals. “They let each other be and are not clingy. They rarely argue about anything.”

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Because Goldie, 74, and Kurt, 69, “genuinely like each other,” they haven’t had any issues being in lockdown since earlier this year. “This quarantining has made them closer and more appreciative of each other,” the insider explains.

In order to keep each other entertained, the Overboard actress and the Escape from New York actor have been cooking “a lot” together. Goldie has also been doing “her yoga and meditating,” which she finally convinced Kurt to join in on. “She’s been getting him into it for the first time in a big way … she’s so excited about [it],” the source dishes.

The Hollywood hunk and the First Wives Club actress — who started dating in 1983 and share son Wyatt Russell, 34 — have also been “spending a lot of time” outdoors. “They’ve been hiking [and] biking always with their masks on,” the insider shares, noting they also “love the quiet, nature [and] their animals.”

When daughter Kate Hudson, 41, and son Oliver Hudson, 44, are around, they set aside time for “watching movies” at home with their grandchildren. “She holds family classes, laughs and dances with the kids and grandkids,” the source adds. “[She] cooks for them [and] says, ‘all her chickens close.'”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Considering Goldie is the loving matriarch of their big family, Kurt wouldn’t know what to do without her. “She is super smart, gifted and terrific,” the insider sweetly insists. “He calls her his ‘guiding light’ and that hasn’t changed one bit after all these years.”

Prior to their romance, Goldie was previously married to the father of her two eldest children, Bill Hudson, from 1976 to 1982. As for Kurt, the Thing actor was married to his first wife, Season Hubley, whom he shares eldest son Boston Russell, 40, with, for four years. Even though Kurt and Goldie have never walked down the aisle, they know their bond is stronger than ever.

“No matter how rocky things get, they always find their way back to each other for the sake of their family,” a previous insider told Closer in September 2018. “Not breaking up is their mantra.”