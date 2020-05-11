Look at them go! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell proved they’re still getting some exercise despite being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The longtime lovebirds looked happier than ever as they enjoyed a couple’s bike ride around Los Angeles on Sunday, May 10.

The First Wives Club actress, 74, and her handsome beau, 69, mixed fitness with fun while zipping through the streets of L.A. on Mother’s Day. Goldie and Kurt — who have been dating since 1983 and share son Wyatt Russell, 33 — wore face gear to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Besides their masks, Goldie and Kurt looked like professional bikers. The Snatched star sported a black sweatshirt and leggings, while the Tombstone actor donned a pink T-shirt and gray shorts. The Hollywood pair both boasted athletic sneakers and helmets as well.

Although Kurt and Goldie didn’t have any big plans for Mother’s Day this year, the blonde beauty’s beloved daughter, Kate Hudson, made sure to make her mom feel special. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star praised Goldie for being an incredible parent.

“To my mom, who clearly let me keep my [bottle] way past the age I was supposed to … thank you!” Kate, 41, gushed alongside a throwback photo of the two. The Academy Award winner looked gorgeous holding her little girl’s hand back in the day.

“Thank you for letting me wear my dress at this airport,” the proud daughter continued. “Thank you for basically letting us do what we want and not really caring about playing by anybody else’s ‘rules.’ Thank you for the house parties you never knew we had and the shoes u never knew I took. I love you like crazy.”

Kate’s touching tribute comes as no surprise considering she shares an incredible bond with her mom. “They are truly connected,” an insider close to the mother-daughter duo shared with Closer Weekly in January 2019, noting Goldie especially “loves being a grandmother” to her daughter’s three kids, Ryder, 16, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 20 months.

The Almost Famous star has also “always been close” with Kurt — who shares son Boston Russell, 40, with ex-wife Season Hubley — even though he’s not her biological father. “[He sees] her as his own daughter,” a separate source told Closer in May 2019.

We adore their blended family!

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Goldie and Kurt during their bike ride!