Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are “madly in love” with their grandkids, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. The Overboard actress and the Escape From New York star are always “doting” on Ryder, Wilder, Bodhi, Bingham, Rio and Rani Rose.

“Their door is always open to them,” the source reveals, noting Goldie, 74, and Kurt, 69, are “loving” grandparents who have the most fun when their little ones are around. “They constantly get on the floor and play with the kids. They play ping pong, badminton … all of the games with them.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Despite the stressful times amid the coronavirus pandemic, Goldie is keeping her family’s spirits alive by being their “yoga instructor,” the insider dishes. “She holds family classes, laughs [and] dances with the kids and grandkids. She keeps, as she says, ‘all her chickens close.'”

The First Wives Club star and the Thing actor — who started dating in 1983 — have also been passing down advice, like to “live authentically,” to their grandchildren. Because “kindness is a rule at their home,” they are teaching their tots to “be respectful of others and most of all, to themselves,” the source adds.

“[Also] to listen, to love nature and respecting nature, animals, people — all of it,” the insider continues. “Respect mother earth. To be deeply aware of the humanity around you.”

Goldie and Kurt may have their hands full as the grandparents of six grandchildren, but they always make time for their youngsters. Goldie’s daughter, Kate Hudson, 41, shares Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as Bingham, 9, with ex Matt Bellamy and Rani, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. As for Oliver Hudson, 44, the Rules of Engagement actor is the dad of Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 10, and Rio, 7, with wife Erinn Bartlett.

“Goldie is the best Glam-ma ever,” a previous source told Closer in November 2019. “She and Kate are super close, but Goldie and Kate’s children, who all call her ‘GoGo,’ have a very special bond.”

In fact, Kate’s children “consider GoGo their go-to for fun, and Goldie loves that,” the insider added at the time. “Imagine Goldie Hawn being your grandmother? It’s 24/7 fun and laughter.”

The source noted Kurt is also to thank for their fun shenanigans. “Anything goes at Goldie and Kurt’s home,” the insider explained. “All the grandkids have a blast at GoGo’s and that’s made Kate and Goldie’s bond even tighter.”