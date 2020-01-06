When Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, she couldn’t stop gushing about her husband, Brad Falchuk. As she walked the red carpet, the 47-year-old beauty stopped to tell a reporter all about the Netflix show The Politician — her latest project with Brad, 48.

In the series, Gwyn plays the mother of a high school kid who finds himself in a tough race to win student body president. While trapped in a loveless marriage, she tries to give her son the best advice so he can achieve all of his goals. The show is co-produced by Brad and, even though the Shallow Hal star said she was going to move away from acting to focus more on her business Goop, Gwyn admitted she made a brief return to the entertainment industry because Brad talked her into it.

In fact, the 48-year-old TV writer wrote a part in the show for her and she said the whole thing was “very charming.” How sweet! But don’t think Gwyn will be starring in more TV shows anytime soon. When she previously attended Advertising Week New York 2019, she sounded very adamant about giving up acting.

“I wouldn’t say I’m that passionate about it anymore,” the entrepreneur explained. “I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career. At a certain point I felt like it wasn’t what I wanted to do, so I did a little pivot.”

“I really want Goop to have a much bigger legacy than I did as a celebrity,” she added. “We try to break rules and do things our own way, but always very authentically.”

Since Gwyn moved away from the spotlight she’s been spending more time with Brad. In September 2019, the actress celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary. “Year one, done,” she wrote alongside a snap of them together on Instagram.

We don’t know about you but we approve of this couple!