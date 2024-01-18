Ginger Zee is back on TV following a nightmarish travel experience in Anguilla. The meteorologist returned to Good Morning America on Thursday, January 18, after getting stranded on the way home from her vacation.

“Robin, if you need help with the St. Martin airport, I am an expert at this point,” Ginger, 43, joked with costar Robin Roberts during the broadcast.

The weathercaster explained that she experienced “two days of canceled flights” with husband Ben Aaron and their kids, Adrian and Miles, before making it back to the U.S.

“Flight canceled … now delayed until late night TOMORROW,” the TV personality wrote in an Instagram Story documenting her travel woes on January 15. “These are the moments I am grateful for an open room and the ability to pay to stay.”

Initially, they set out on the trip to celebrate Ginger’s birthday week but never expected to stay on the island for longer.

“You know I took that trip because climatologically, mid-to-late-January is the coldest for most of us. It has proven so,” the mom of two said during the broadcast.

She shared a few glimpses of their adventures in the Caribbean before things turned sour when it came time to travel back home. In one photo posted on her Instagram account, Adrian, 7, and Miles, 5, wrapped their arms around each other as they stood on the beach. The boys dipped their toes in the water, while wearing matching baseball caps. “The best gift,” Ginger captioned the sweet snap of her children.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Ginger was happy to finally make it back home but admitted that the change in weather was pretty drastic. She said, “56 hours later, I am here and so happy and have shed about 70 degrees, but that’s OK.” Still, she agreed that there were worse places in the world to be stranded.

“Delayed, then canceled flight last night, now delayed 7 hours today … but I would say it’s not THAT bad,” Ginger wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, January 16. Hoping to be back with you all tomorrow bleary eyed but with a little tan on @goodmorningamerica.”

During her absence from GMA, Somara Theodore and Sam Champion filled in for her on the program. Upon her return, Ginger revealed the huge life lesson she learned from the travel debacle.

“The only thing I will tell you is overpack underwear always,” she told her GMA costars. “That is just a great practice.”