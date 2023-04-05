George Stephanopoulos and Wife Ali Wentworth Are Meant to Be! See Their Cutest Photos Together

There’s nothing sweeter than the way George Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, show their love for each other. The couple are always proving how strong their connection is by posing for photos together during their romantic outings.

George and Ali’s romance got off to a hot start. The couple only dated for two months before getting engaged. Initially, Ali was hesitant to go on a date with the TV personality in the first place.

“I had a birthday party, all girls, and everyone said, ‘You know, you have to start dating, Ali,’” the podcast host recalled during an August 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show. “And I said, ‘You know what, I live in L.A., it’s either agents or actors — I’m not interested. … And one of them said, ‘You should go out with my old boyfriend, George Stephanopoulos.’ And I said, ‘No, thank you.’”

Eventually, she decided to go out for lunch with George and knew by the end of the date that he was The One. The Good Morning America anchor and the comedian got married in November 2001 at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.

“One of my favorite memories from that event was watching these circles of people we loved, arm-in-arm, kicking their legs up to Greek music — the director Mike Nichols next to George’s grandmother next to an 8-year-old flower girl next to my college roommate,” Ali recalled of the wedding during a February 2023 interview with People.

In September 2002, the lovebirds welcomed their first child together, daughter Elliott. Their second daughter, Harper, arrived in June 2005. More than a decade after they exchanged vows, the pair still got butterflies when they were around each other.

“We’ve been married 10 years and we have two kids,” the In Living Color alum said during a 2012 appearance on Good Morning America. “I’m telling you, my heart skips a beat when he walks in the door.”

Since becoming parents and raising their two daughters in NYC, Ali revealed that her kids definitely take after her when it comes to their humor and wit.

“I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly,” she said during a December 2016 appearance on Harry. “He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser but in a loving way.”

The mom of two continued, “Basically, my children get to say it for me, so I don’t have to say it,” adding, “But it’s really funny. He could go off and win a Peabody Award, and as soon as he comes in, the girls are like, ‘I can’t believe you wore that tie.’”

