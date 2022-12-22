As one of the longest-serving hosts on Good Morning America, it’s no surprise that George Stephanopoulos is earning a massive salary from the show. The longtime newscaster’s net worth is proof that hard work pays off! Keep scrolling to see how much money the fan favorite TV personality makes.

What Is ‘GMA’ Host George Stephanopoulos’ Net Worth?

George has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also reports that the anchor is making a salary of around $15 million. His incredible fortune is all thanks to his political career and work as a news correspondent for three decades. After serving as a senior advisor during the Clinton administration, George published his 1999 memoir, All Too Human: A Political Education.

The New York Times bestselling author joined the ABC News team after leaving his job on Capitol Hill, becoming the host of This Week and World News Tonight in the early 2000s. At the start of his journalism career, George launched a blog on the ABC News website to offer his take on politics. In 2009, the Massachusetts native became an official cohost on GMA. He’s remained one of the most popular faces of the franchise ever since.

In October 2022, the journalist and Robin Roberts celebrated a milestone together as the longest-serving cohosts of any ABC, NBC or CBS morning news program.

“I’m proud,” George said during an interview with The Associated Press about the achievement. “It’s been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We’ve had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It’s been an incredible experience.”

One year prior, the House of Cards actor launched his own production company in collaboration with ABC News called George Stephanopoulos Productions. The beloved news correspondent also announced plans to debut two non-fiction series on Hulu.

“There are so many important stories out there to be told…I’m excited about expanding into this arena with our stellar team at ABC News,” he said in a statement at the time.

Throughout his career, the broadcaster has had his wife, Ali Wentworth, rooting for him. The In Living Color alum has an estimated $16 million net worth of her own. George married Ali in 2001 after meeting on a blind date. They welcomed their eldest daughter, Elliott, in 2002, followed by their youngest daughter, Harper, in 2005.