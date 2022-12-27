After leaving his job as a political advisor at the White House in 1996, George Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, moved to New York City. The longtime couple found the perfect home in the Big Apple to raise their two daughters, Elliott and Harper.

The newscaster and the In Living Color alum previously lived in a Colonial Revival home in Washington, D.C. Their big move to Manhattan was fueled by George’s transition to becoming an official Good Morning America anchor in 2009. The pair enlisted interior designer Michael S. Smith to help them spruce up their new NYC space at the time.

While they agreed to keep the floor plan of the home the same, the home design expert transformed the space by adding wallpaper in an array of colorful prints and finding unique design elements at auctions and consignment shops. The three-bedroom Upper East Side pad was decked out in gorgeous vintage furniture shipped from overseas and fit for all of the family’s needs within six months.

“The airlifted furniture lends European flair to the place, especially in the living room, where pieces are arranged on a Bibikabad carpet around a marble mantel,” Ali wrote in a piece for Architectural Digest in November 2016. “I still can’t stop pawing the Venetian-plaster walls, which extend into the adjacent dining room, anchored by a Regency table and set of George III ladder-back chairs. And our master suite, with its hand-painted wallpaper and Italian neoclassical walnut bed, is exquisite.”

The comedian’s expectations were exceeded when she saw the finished home. Even with both of their busy schedules, Ali and George still set aside time to make memories in their mansion, watching their favorite TV shows and hanging out with their pups. The pair also spend a lot of time at their second home in the Hamptons, an oceanfront oasis that holds a special place in both of their hearts.

“East Hampton is the place we go to for relaxation, family time and decompression,” the Nightcap actress shared in a May 2022 interview with Alexa Hampton. “I have been pregnant there, raised children, celebrated birthdays, holidays and made great friends. Most importantly, I learned how to rake for clams there.”

In December 2022, the lovebirds showed off their gorgeous abode in a series of Instagram posts after marking another lovely Christmas at home. While the duo has changed up the space and added some new pieces of decor in their years of living there, they’ve managed to preserve its classic and retro aesthetic.

