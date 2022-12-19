Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes joined the talk show in 2020 after more than two decades in the news industry. Amid his rumored romance with cohost Amy Robach, T.J. has been spotted around New York City, raising questions about where he currently lives. Keep scrolling to get details on his home.

Where Is T.J. Holmes From?

T.J. was born Loutelious Holmes Jr. in 1977 in West Memphis, Arkansas. He attended the University of Arkansas where he earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. Once he launched his TV career in the early 2000s with KTHV and KNTV, he became known professionally as “T.J.”

In 2006, the newscaster joined CNN, covering a number of national disasters, the Olympic Games and breaking news events. He left CNN in 2011 and went on to host the series Don’t Sleep on BET. The show was canceled in 2013, leading him to briefly return to CNN and make several appearances on MSNBC.

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

In April 2022, T.J. returned to his alma mater for a “Rise and Shine” segment on GMA. The homecoming marked his first time back in Arkansas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m an Arkansas boy, born and raised and not just the University of Arkansas grad but this is my home state, so this was a very prideful ‘Rise and Shine’ segment on GMA we did,” he told KATV at the time.

Since 2014, the journalist has also been a member of the ABC News team. The World News Now anchor was benched from GMA in December 2022 along with Amy after they were photographed cozying up together in NYC. The reporters have not publicly confirmed or denied their romantic involvement with each other but have stepped out together several more times.

Where Does T.J. Holmes Live?

T.J. currently resides in NYC where GMA is filmed at Times Square Studios. He and his second wife, Marilee Fiebig, had previously been living in lower Manhattan prior to his rumored romance with Amy. The pair share one daughter together, Sabine, who arrived in January 2013. The TV personality is also a dad to kids Brianna and Jaiden with his first wife, Amy Ferson.

Prior to deactivating his Instagram account in November 2022, T.J. shared several photos running around NYC and training for marathons, one of his newest hobbies. He ran the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half-Marathon with his GMA costar in March 2022.

“I was totally committed to the training schedule that Robach put me on,” the father of three told Page Six at the time. “And it absolutely helped that I work with her every day. We literally have to sit next to each other for over an hour each day, so you have someone to compare notes with and someone who’ll hold you accountable.”