Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos is a girl dad! He and his wife, Ali Wentworth, are the proud parents of two daughters, Elliott and Harper. Keep scrolling to get to know their children.

Who Is George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth’s Eldest Daughter, Elliott?

George and Ali met in early 2001 through a mutual friend. Just two months after their first date, the couple got engaged. They got married in November 2001 at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City and decided soon after that they wanted to start a family together.

Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock

The talk show host and the author welcomed their first child together, Elliott, in September 2002. George and Ali have kept their kids out of the spotlight for most of their lives, only posting family photos on social media on rare occasions.

In a June 2017 Twitter post, George revealed that Elliott was diagnosed with scoliosis, “a sideways curvature of the spine that most often is diagnosed in adolescents,” per Mayo Clinic.

“So proud of my daughter Elliott. Wearing [her] brace every day. #NationalScoliosisMonth,” he captioned a series of photos of his daughter.

The doting parents celebrated one of their eldest child’s biggest milestones in June 2021 — seeing her off for her high school prom. Ali snapped a photo of Elliott wearing a black gown and posing next to her father, who was beaming from ear to ear.

A few months later, the couple’s firstborn went off to college after recovering from a bout of COVID-19. Ali revealed that she and Elliott had several deep discussions about starting her new chapter before leaving the nest.

“We literally got through every scenario and so by the time I took her to college, we had our own weird therapy group together to comfort each other,” the In Living Color actress said during an October 2021 episode of her “Go Ask Ali” podcast. “Now she’s really thriving at college.”

Who Is George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth’s Youngest Daughter, Harper?

Elliott became a big sister when Ali gave birth to Harper, her second child with George, in June 2005. Harper and her sister definitely developed their mom’s playful personality, especially when it comes to making jokes about their dad.

“I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly,” Ali explained during a December 2016 appearance on Harry. “He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser but in a loving way.”

She continued, “Basically, my children get to say it for me, so I don’t have to say it,” adding, “But it’s really funny. He could go off and win a Peabody Award, and as soon as he comes in, the girls are like, ‘I can’t believe you wore that tie.'”