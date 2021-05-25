Long before HBO Max announced that the cast of Friends would be reuniting onscreen for the first time since 2004, the fab six were already chilling together in real life. Thanks to the main actors finally getting Instagram accounts over the last several years, fans have been treated to heartwarming personal reunions between the stars.

Jennifer Aniston has been the most prolific when it comes to sharing photos of her “friends.” When she joined Instagram in October 2019, the 52-year-old shared an epic photo showing all five of her castmates with her in one amazing selfie.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” Jen wrote in the caption. The photo showed her smiling alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer after gathering for a dinner together.

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Fans were so thirsty for a Friends reunion at the time that the photo ended up causing Jen to become the fasted person to reach 1 million Instagram followers. She set that record in just five hours and 16 minutes, as fans couldn’t wait to see what else Jen would be sharing on the ‘gram.

The ladies of Friends have proved to be the tightest bunch, regularly gathering for dinners and girls’ nights. But fans went wild when in November 2019, Courteney, 56, shared an Instagram selfie alongside on-screen husband Matthew, 51.

It was the first glance of Monica and Chandler together and smiling since Friends ended its 10-year run on NBC in 2004. Courteney captioned the Instagram snapshot, “Guess who I had lunch with today … I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.” Fans went wild for the reunion between the pair, as the photo garnered nearly 4 million likes.

As the Friends cast gathers for their first onscreen reunion in 17 years on May 27, here’s a look at some of their most memorable moments hanging out offscreen … as FRIENDS!