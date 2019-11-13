Always on his mind. Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox played husband and wife on Friends, but it seems, the actor was smitten with his former costar in real life. “Matthew’s always been in love with her,” a source told Us Weekly. “Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.”

However, the couple never worked out since the 55-year-old brunette beauty has been dating Johnny McDavid since 2013. The actress was previously married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2013 and share their 15-year-old daughter, Coco. Meanwhile, Matthew, 50, is currently single but has been in relationships with some other notable celebrities including Julia Roberts.

The Cougar Town alum and Matthew recently made fans very happy after Courteney posted a snap of them together on Instagram. “Guess who I had lunch with today … I KNOW! Could I BE any happier? #RealFriends,” she gushed on November 7. Of course, their other castmates sent the duo some love on the social media acoount. “Lucky, Lucky. #BeautifulPeople,” Lisa Kudrow wrote, while Jennifer Aniston chimed in, writing, “MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS.

However, followers were quick to notice that Matthew wasn’t looking too great. “Seriously, nobody is going to say anything about his face?! What happened to him?” one person wrote. “Even I was wondering something is off about his face,” a second person echoed.

The 17 Again star was spotted looking worse for wear after a dinner date in West Hollywood on November 4. “Matthew was disheveled, he seemed really out of it,” a source told In Touch about his night on the town. “He was laughing, swerving and swaying.” Now, his Friends family are “worried sick about [his] health,” a second insider told the outlet. “Court, in particular, is extremely concerned.”

Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Courteney and Matthew — who played Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing, respectively, on the NBC series — might be reuniting on the small screen again. A ‘Friends’ reunion special is reportedly “in the works” at HBO Max with the original cast, The Hollywood Reporter reported on November 12. The potential special is not a reboot but an “unscripted reunion.” At the moment, the deal is “far from done.”

As much as we would love to see a Monica and Chandler romance happen in real life, we aren’t holding out hope. For now, we just hope Matthew gets back on track sooner than later — with the help of his ~friends.~